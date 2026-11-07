(CNN) — At least five people have been killed and about a dozen more injured in a shooting incident in the main market square of Krakow, Poland, on Saturday afternoon, according to Polish police.

The shooting occurred at around 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), when a man drove onto the square and opened fire from within his vehicle at what appeared to be random people, Krakow police said in a post on X.

The suspected perpetrator was shot by police and has been transported to the hospital, police said.

Emergency services are still working at the scene, police said in another update. Police officers are among those injured.

Polish Prime ​Minister ‌Donald Tusk ​said in a social media post that police are investigating ​the “tragic shooting” ⁠and that he is ⁠being ‌updated by ‌the interior ‌ministry.

Krakow’s main market square, lined with cafes and bars, is typically a busy area that is popular with tourists.

Poland, like most European Union countries, has strict rules about acquiring guns and very few people are allowed to own guns or carry them in public.

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