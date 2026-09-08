(CNN) — Hurricane Lowell has had a “devastating” impact on Hawaii after sweeping past the state’s islands, leaving at least one person dead, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands, according to Gov. Josh Green.

“We’ve seen an incredible amount of damage near the shore,” Green told CNN’s Jake Tapper, adding the storm has likely caused “hundreds of millions of dollars” in damage.

A homeless man on Oahu was killed when a tree fell on the tent he was living in, the governor said.

Crews have been working to restore power to hospitals, while more than 300 National Guard members have been deployed across the islands, Green said. The Department of Transportation is also assisting with mudslides and roads that have been washed out or damaged.

“We’re doing what we can to recover, but this was a very serious storm,” the governor told CNN.

Hurricane Lowell battered the westernmost islands of Hawaii overnight with hurricane-force wind gusts and monstrous surf.

Lowell’s center tracked less than 50 miles from the island of Niihau in Kauai County as a Category 2 storm, making it the strongest hurricane to impact the main Hawaiian Islands since Category 4 Iniki in 1992. It’s the third storm in just over three weeks to target Hawaii, as El Niño supercharges the Pacific hurricane season.

Wind and storm surge damaged homes and other structures in Kauai County, Ryan Wilson, a spokesperson for the county’s emergency management agency, told CNN.

There have also been some storm-related injuries, Wilson said. No details about the severity or nature of the injuries or damage to homes were available.

Wind gusts over 80 mph knocked out power for around 90% of homes and businesses in Kauai County, which also includes the island of Kauai, according to PowerOutage.com. The county’s provider said on Tuesday morning there is “no estimated time of restoration” and outages could be long-lasting.

“There are currently downed power lines, downed trees, debris all over Kauai, so we are really urging folks to stay in place,” said Alan Clinton, situation unit leader with Kauai County.

More than 30,000 customers also lost power on Oahu from tropical-storm-force wind gusts.

The powerful storm pushed the ocean onshore and created destructive waves that “damaged a lot of the area right around the shoreline” on Kauai, Gov. Green said in a Monday evening update.

Voluntary evacuation advisories are in place for 650 residences on the south and west shores of Kauai due to storm surge, Wilson and Molly Pierce, a spokesperson for the county emergency management office, told CNN early Tuesday.

In Kapa’a, Kauai, dozens of guests at the ISO Hotel were evacuated to shelters Monday, according to CNN affiliate KITV.

More than 300 people and dozens of pets were housed in Kauai County emergency shelters as of Tuesday morning, according to the county.

Coastal flooding closed roadways in South Maui and areas in Maui Nui Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the County of Maui.

In the aftermath of the flooding, Maui experienced “debris clogging roads, transportation infrastructure damages and park and service closures,” the county said.

On Monday, high surf inundated a handful of ground floor units in a western Oahu condominium, CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now reported.

All flights at Lihue Airport, Kauai’s primary airport, were canceled Monday afternoon, Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said. The airport will reopen when its safe to do so, the department said.

All state and county offices, Kauai Community College and public schools are closed in Kauai County and on Oahu Tuesday as cleanup and damage assessments continue, Green announced Monday.

Lowell’s forecast

Hurricane Lowell will weaken to a tropical storm as it moves farther north away from Hawaii on Tuesday.

Its strongest winds have subsided, but trailing rainbands are still expected through the rest of Tuesday that will drop more rain on already soaked areas.

More than a foot of rain has fallen in the higher elevations on Kauai. Oahu’s Koolau mountains have picked up 5 to 9 inches of rain, while most other areas have received 1 to 3 inches.

Rough surf is expected to ease up during the day after peaking Monday night and early Tuesday. A high surf warning is in effect through Tuesday afternoon for south-facing shores of Kauai County, Oahu County, Maui County and the Big Island.

El Niño’s influence

El Niño is helping fuel increased storm potential in the central Pacific this year, warming ocean temperatures in the region and weakening storm-killing upper-level winds, on top of an ocean already warming from climate change.

Five named storms, including Lowell, have already either formed or tracked into the Central Pacific so far. A typical season has only five, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast calls for as many as 13 by the time this season is over.

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