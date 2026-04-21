Washington (CNN) — Two Southwest Airlines Boeing 737s had to make evasive maneuvers on Saturday at Nashville International Airport after collision alarms in the cockpit warned the pilots the planes were too close together.

Southwest Flight 507 from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was landing in gusty winds at the same time Southwest Flight 1152 was departing from one of Nashville’s parallel runways, according to the airline.

When Flight 507 aborted the landing as a precaution, the plane was instructed to turn right, in the direction of the other jet that was taking off.

“The crew… received instructions from air traffic control that put the flight in the path of another airplane,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Alarms, called “resolution advisories,” sounded in both cockpits, directing the pilots to take evasive maneuvers, according to air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net.

The aircraft crossed paths and at their closest point were only separated by about 500 feet of altitude, according to the tracking site Flightradar24.

Flight 1152 continued on its flight to Knoxville, and 507 landed safely on the second attempt at Nashville.

“We are engaged with the FAA as part of the investigation,” said a Southwest spokesperson. “Southwest appreciates the professionalism of its pilots and flight crews in responding to the event. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

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