SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brand-new model for education has landed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Alpha Miami, located at 8000 SW 56th St., puts artificial intelligence front and center to help students learn.

“Honestly, it’s something really fun that you look forward to,” said a student.

The school, which has no traditional teachers, gives students AI tutors for a concentrated two-hour session.

After that, human guides lead workshops for skills like public speaking and teach concepts like grit and teamwork.

It’s an alternative that, school officials said, parents have been asking for.

“So, when they’re presented with something of, ‘Your kids can do academics in two hours, but then the rest of the day, they’re going to learn financial literacy. They’re going to learn socialization. They’re going to learn grit. They’re going to learn resilience and all of these things that they really get to focus on,’ it’s like, parents are like, ‘I can have both things. This is what we’ve been wanting.'” said Heather McMahan, Ph.D., dean of parents at Alpha Miami.

The school wants students to be self-driven, and guides work alongside them to make sure they’re on the right track.

“I help them uncover and sharpen their goals. I help them keep track of their goals, and I’m their number one cheerleader when they inevitably reach their goals,” said Guide Santi Orozco.

“They want us to focus mostly on uplifting others, independence, which is like the life skill of going to class and independently getting to your work without anyone having to ask you,” said the student.

At Alpha, technology takes center stage.

“I think as technology adapts and evolves, we have a better opportunity to personalize it and tailor it to the kids, instead of it, kind of, being like a one size fits all,” said Orozco

“Alpha wants you also to know how to use it, so like when you’re older, you’re not like, ‘How do I send this e-mail?’ And like, you’re not like searching stuff up online that you don’t know how to do,” said the student.

Some students said the prestigious enrollment sets the bar high for their behavior.

“Let’s say you see a sofa that you wanna jump over, but you think, ‘You’re in Alpha and you don’t wanna.’ You know that they have high standards, so you don’t do it. Like, you think, ‘Is that a good option or not?'” said the student.

As the world grapples with evolving technology and the dangers of AI, students and staff at Alpha believe it is making a difference before their very eyes.

“I can definitely see it in how excited the kids are to show up every single day,” said Orozco.

“I think it really keeps the community together, and it helps us focus, do our work well,” said the student.

Alpha also has campuses in Miami Beach and Boca Raton, and across the country, with plans to expand. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.