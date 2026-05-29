GALVESTON, Texas (WSVN) — A roller coaster malfunction left eight riders stranded for hours under the hot Texas sun.

The scary moments unfolded on the Iron Shark at Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Thursday afternoon.

The coaster suddenly stopped, leaving riders suspended more than 100 feet in the air.

An aerial view of the riders showed them, hanging backwards mid-air as Galveston Fire crews worked to reach them.

Galveston Fire Department Chief Mike Varela Jr. said the firefighters’ ladder was just long enough to reach them riders, who were students taking part in a field trip.

“Of course, they were shaken up from climbing that ladder down, being in that hot sun. They have been checked for dehydration, and everyone seems to be doing pretty good,” said Varela.

Each rider was safely brought back to the ground with no serious injuries.

A spokesperson with Landry’s Inc., which owns Pleasure Pier, said a full safety inspection of the ride will be conducted before it reopens.

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