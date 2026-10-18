(CNN) — A child and an adult were killed and multiple others were injured when a vehicle drove onto a field during a soccer game at a sports complex in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, authorities said.

The driver of vehicle is in custody and “there is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver,” said Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department.

Two “juveniles” were inside the vehicle when it drove through Stryker Sports Complex around 3:25 p.m. local time, Moses said. The vehicle remained at the scene, he added.

“This is a tragedy,” Moses said.

A lot of families and children were on the field when it happened, witnesses told CNN affiliate KWCH.

An attendee told the station he was with his family when a black pickup truck jumped the curb and drove onto the field. Two witnesses also described hearing a loud noise at the time.

The incident drew a large law enforcement response to the soccer field, which is fenced off and has a concrete runway leading to a parking lot, KWCH reported. It’s not yet clear how the vehicle breached the gate or how fast it was driving, Moses said.

Children were gathered in their red sports uniforms by emergency vehicles and yellow police tape at the scene, video from the scene shows.

The incident shocked families and children at the field as dozens of first responders swarmed the scene, the station reported.

Those killed have not been identified. Officials are working to notify family members of the victims and are not yet releasing their ages, Moses said. It’s unclear what soccer clubs were on the field, he said.

All events at Stryker Sports Complex have been canceled until further notice, the facility said. “We ask that you keep all individuals and families affected in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The complex hosts recreational and competitive youth soccer leagues for players ranging from under-5 age groups through high school, as well as adult leagues, according to its website. It has 11 outdoor turf fields and an indoor facility.

Flag football state championship games scheduled at an adjacent field have also been suspended as police probe the scene, the Kansas State High School Activities Association said in a statement.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said she’s “heartbroken” and advised people to avoid the area, adding, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved.”

Police asked for the public’s help as they search for video from the sports complex. Officials are expected to hold another news conference to provide more information Saturday evening, Moses said.

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