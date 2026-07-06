DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a dangerous and deadly holiday weekend on the water in Volusia County after two swimmers got caught in rip currents and drowned, authorities said, and many other swimmers and boaters found themselves in perilous situations across the country, including a shark attack and a boat blast.

A Volisia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was captured on body camera video dropping his gear in order to reach a swimmer caught in a rip current.

“I’m going in the waterway,” said Deputy Stan Manhart on body cam. “She’s trying to get on her board, and they got pulled out. She’s struggling.”

That swimmer was among over 350 who were rescued over the holiday weekend off Florida’s shoreline in Volusia County alone.

However, two swimmers did not make it.

Drones, helicopters, boats and dozens of lifeguards searched Daytona Beach after 17-year-old Amareon Athony vanished in rough waves.

Lifeguards spotted the teen and his friend struggling and managed to save one, but were not able to get to Anthony in time.

Athony’s death came just moments after strong waves overpowered a 60-year-old man at the same beach.

Meanwhile, on New York’s Long Island, there was a different threat.

“Someone came up to the lifeguard and said ‘shark!'” said a woman.

A victim was bitten by a shark, which prompted officials to quickly clear the beach.

And across the country the danger wasn’t just limited to the beach.

In Maryland, a boat explosion injured at least nine people, sending four to nearby hospitals.

“A boat exploded, multiple injuries advised, at least one in the water,” said a 911 dispatcher.

And in Wisconsin, a sudden storm swept across Geneva Lake, overtaking a boat carrying 10 people.

The vessel capsized and sank, killing three children in the process.

“We were informed that a boat had overturned on Geneva Lake. Seven people were rescued from the water. Unfortunately, there [were] three fatalities of people who were not able to be rescued,” said Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Tom Hausner.

Experts advise people heading into the water to always swim near a lifeguard, and if they’re caught in a rip current to swim parallel to the shore and float until they’re free of the current.

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