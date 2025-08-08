(WSVN) - A person has been injured on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after the glass of a water slide they were riding broke.

The cruise ship said a piece of acrylic glass broke open as an adult was passing through the slide on the Icon of the Seas.

Video shared with 7News shows water coming out of a large gaping hole where the glass used to be.

In a statement, the cruise ship said: “Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide. The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.”

It’s unclear where the cruise ship was sailing to and from.

