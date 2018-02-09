(WSVN) - Thirty years ago, a Miramar teen brutally murdered a classmate after an argument, but he could be released soon … and he’s getting support from an unlikely source thanks to forming a bond behind bars. 7’s Craig Stevens has more.

Every week, Monique Frasier gets out of her car and climbs the steps to the Broward County Jail to visit the man who killed her brother, Jeffrey.

Monique Frazier, victim’s sister: “He put the gun point blank to my brother’s head, shot him in the back of his head.”

The 1988 crime shocked the City of Miramar. An argument between three teens ended in a shooting in a Broward field.

Seventeen-year-old Jeffrey Hendricks died and another teen was injured.

The shooter was a 16-year-old boy named Robert LeFleur.

He was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison.

Monique Frazier: “I just wanted to ask him why he did it.”

Nineteen years after Jeffrey’s murder, Monique decided to contact LeFleur in prison.

Monique Frazier: “Robert told me exactly what he did to my brother. Told me why. I believe that he is so sorry for what he did.”

Monique and Robert continued to talk and write letters to each other, and over the years, forgiveness turned into friendship.

Monique Frazier: “There’s no romantic thing between Robert and I at all. It’s really a true friendship.”

She feels he has paid for his crime.

Monique Frazier: “This happened in 1988. This is almost 30 years later. I just believe that Robert has done his time.”

And we’ll soon see if a judge agrees…

Tamara Curtis, LeFleur’s attorney: “Hundreds of juveniles in Florida are now entitled to be resentenced.”

That’s because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that says life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Tamara Curtis: “Part of the reasoning behind these Supreme Court decisions is that when kids do these things, they’re not done. They’re not fully baked, so to speak. They’re still developing and forming.”

Our request to interview LeFleur in jail was denied, so we talked to him by phone.

He says he still struggles with what he did, but is hoping to be released.

Robert LeFleur, murdered Kim’s brother: “Of course I’m sorry. It’s very difficult because I want the American dream … and it’s hard because I did so bad. So sometimes I wonder if it’s even OK for me to have these hopes and dreams.”

Monique says yes. She believes three decades in prison has changed Robert, and when the time comes, she plans to give testimony on his behalf.

Monique Frazier: “A lot of people question me about what I’m doing. Why, why would you do this because he’s a murderous person. He just needs a chance.”

If Jeffrey were alive today, he’d be 47 years old. By forgiving his killer, Monique hopes to begin healing the wounds her family suffered so long ago.

Robert LeFleur’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21st in Broward Court.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.