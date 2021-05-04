Trump launches new communications tool in midst of Twitter, Facebook ban

(WSVN) - Former President Donald Trump has launched a new tool allowing him to issue statements for his followers.

The tool is on Trump’s campaign website and is called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.”

So far, the tool has dozens of posts from Trump, dating back to March 24.

Posts appear to be able to be shared on Facebook and Twitter. However, there doesn’t appear to be a way to respond or engage with the posts.

Back in March, an adviser for Trump said the former president was planning to return to social media with his own platform in the coming months.

It is unclear if this is the platform in question or if it is a separate project.

Trump was banned from Twitter, his primary social media platform, after the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.