MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Senator Ashley Moody introduced a new bill that looks to outlaw imports of pharmaceutical equipment by anyone who intends on making counterfeit pills.

The event, held in Miami on Monday, focused on cracking down on fentanyl and cartel operations.

Moody said while the Trump administration has decreased the amount of drugs being smuggled into the United States, thousands of Americans continue to die from opioid poisoning and fake pills.

“Today I am announcing the introduction of the PRESS Act, which will create criminal penalties for the unlawful importation of pill presses. This is just one more way we are gonna be able to stop fentanyl from taking the lives of those in our community,” she said.

Officials said this equipment is usually labeled as furniture or machine spare parts when it passes through customs.

Once inside the country, these machines can produce tens of thousands of fake pills often laced with deadly doses of fentanyl.

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