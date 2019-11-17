Roger Stone mum on guilty verdict upon return to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Longtime Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone has returned to South Florida after learning his fate in a federal court, but the political consultant is staying quiet about his conviction.

7News cameras captured the president’s former right-hand man as he walked across a terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Sunday afternoon.

His remarks were brief.

“Well, I’m glad to be home in South Florida, and on behalf of myself and my family, we thank the millions of Americans who are praying for us,” he said. “Beyond that, I have no comment.”

Even if Stone wanted to talk about his case, he is not allowed to because he is still under a gag order.

Stone, 67, had been in Washington, D.C., for the last several weeks for his trial.

On Friday, a jury found him guilty. He was convicted of obstruction, five counts of making false statements and witness tampering.

Prosecutors said he lied to Congress about his pursuit of damaging Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. Those emails were reportedly hacked by the Russians and later released by WikiLeaks.

The Stone saga started in January with an early morning raid of his Fort Lauderdale home.

He has maintained his innocence from day one, criticizing the case as politically motivated.

“I will plead not guilty to these charges. I will defeat them in court,” he told reporters.

But that was not the outcome.

Now the burning question is whether Trump, a longtime friend of Stone, will pardon him.

Stone’s daughter, Adria Stone, begged the commander in chief for a pardon during a Fox News interview, Friday night,

“Donald Trump, if you can hear me, please save for our family. He does not deserve this. Nobody deserves this,” she said.

When asked on Sunday if he thought the president should pardon him, Stone did not answer. He did say he was looking forward to getting some rest before his sentencing.

“I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further than what I have just said. It’s just good to be home,” he said,

Stone’s sentencing is scheduled for February. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

