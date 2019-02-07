Video shows FBI raid of Roger Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video provides a new view of the early morning raid at the Fort Lauderdale home of Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone.

Decked out in tactical gear and with guns drawn, FBI agents are seen in the security footage approaching the front door of Stone’s residence, Jan. 25.

Thursday night, Stone walked a 7News crew through the moments he was shaken out of bed by federal agents.

“I heard a pounding on the door. That’s all I heard, was the pounding,” he said. “I didn’t know if somebody had an accident or whether it was a nut or what the issue was.”

Stone has been accused of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering in the Russia probe.

He reenacted the moment FBI agents took him into custody and placed him in handcuffs.

“‘Keep your hands above your head.’ I did. They said, “We have a warrant for your arrest,'” said Stone. “‘Turn around, put your hands behind your back.’ I did. Then they said, ‘Are there any guns in the house?’ I said, ‘No.'”

Stone said he was worried about his wife, who he said is nearly deaf.

“My concern was that they would think she wasn’t complying with an order, and she would get shot,” he said. “Fortunately, that didn’t happen.”

Another surveillance camera showed a boat filled with law enforcement on the waterway behind Stone’s home.

“The CIA truck pulled up about 40 minutes before the FBI, and they set up their tripod about seven minutes before the FBI arrived,” said Stone.

Stone was critical of the large law enforcement presence outside his home, using the raid on Osama bin Laden as a partial comparison.

“I’ve only compared it in the sense that they sent 12 men after him, and they sent 29 people after me,” he said. “It’s just an unnecessary show of force. The government knows that I am represented. They know I have no previous criminal record. I’m really not a flight risk.”

Prosecutors moved to seal Stone’s indictment and keep it secret, believing any publicity prior to his arrest would increase the risk he would run or destroy evidence.

Not so, countered Stone.

“I have no valid passport. I don’t own a gun. I live on a canal, but I can’t really swim very well,” he said, “and the fact that the government released me on a surety bond indicates that they don’t really think that I’m a flight risk.”

Stone kept relatively quiet about the charges against him, saying he’s unable to speak about the case other than say he has pleaded innocent, and he plans on being vindicated.

