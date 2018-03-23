Protesters hopeful for change as they pour into DC for historic march

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have made it to Washington D.C. in preparation for the massive March For Our Lives protest Saturday.

Just a day before the group plans to march, protesters gathered in front of the Capitol building.

Among the students and protesters in Washington, D.C. were the parents and grandmother of Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff.

“Her voice was silenced by someone that came in and brutally murdered her with an AR-15 gun,” said Alhadeff’s mother, Lori Alhadeff.

The Alhadeffs stood by other Parkland students, politicians, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. They are all working to make sure their voices are heard.

“No family should ever have to go through the pain and anguish that we are going through ever again,” Lori said. “We need to make these changes to these gun laws, and they need to happen now.”

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson spoke Friday on the smaller victories the protesters have already achieved.

“We’ve already seen it in the Florida Legislature, albeit a step forward, to get a three-day waiting period for the purchase of an assault rifle,” said Nelson.

Early Friday morning, the U.S. Senate passed a spending bill that allows for gun research and measures to improve the federal background check system.

However, students and advocates feel that bill is not enough.

“They’re small, but we’ve been trying to get those done for years. They only got done because of these students and the families and their activism,” said Florida Rep. Ted Deutch.

“We have finally succumbed to reality that which we can no longer bear,” said Stoneman Douglas student Demitri Hoth. “The fact that many students across the nation have to wake up everyday with a reminder that in their head of what happens of ‘What if I go to school and never come home?'”

The feeling of your child never coming home is something the Alhadeffs know very well and something they want to make sure no other family ever has to go through again.

“It’s horrible. It’s horrible, but we’re giving her a voice,” said Alhadeff’s father, Ival Alhadeff.

Many of the protesters said they have high hopes that tomorrow’s march will lead to change, and that they plan on having more events in the months to come.

