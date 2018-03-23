MSD students speak with DC lawmakers, final preps underway for March For Our Lives

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The stage for the March For Our Lives rally has been set one day before the event as students demand action on gun control.

In an effort to end school violence, nearly one million people from all around the world are expected to take part in Saturday’s march in Washington D.C.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, their families and supporters are already in the nation’s capital Friday, ahead of the big event.

A number of speakers and performers will be on the main stage. The final sound and lighting checks are being performed, after Thursday night’s set up.

Students from across South Florida told 7News they spoke with senators and representatives to try to make changes to gun reform in the United States.

“Today, we spoke to a congressman and senators, trying to communicate our opinions to them,” said Western High School student Laura Allen. “Essentially, we’re trying to get them to empathize, and so hopefully, that empathy can translate onto the Senate floor, and hopefully get some bills passed and some legislation written.”

“What we want at first is these national background checks set by the federal government,” said Western High School student Henry Le. “There’s a lot of discrepancy between states, and with those discrepancies, those lead to problems.”

“We need to make sure that the entire country is safe, not just specific states,” said Stoneman Douglas student Lucia Carrero.

These Stoneman Douglas students have taken on a movement that some have compared to the Freedom Riders activists who took action in the Civil Rights era.

Students will march alongside celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

Marches will make their way across the U.S. Capital, the White House and the Washington Monument.

About 800 sister marches are also being organized across the country and even overseas.

“It’s gonna show our representatives, our senators that they are working for us,” Carrero said. “It’s time for them to hear their constituents.”

A section of the main stage area near Pennsylvania Avenue will be designated for Stoneman Douglas students and the victim’s families.

Washington D.C. Police are set to be on hand for the event and are working to shut down streets Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.