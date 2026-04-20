THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters stood outside the detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” to call for change.

The vigil was held on Sunday as the participants demanded that the center be shut down and that those detained are freed.

Protesters said their loved ones are experiencing cruelty and abuse inside the center.

Families have hosted over 30 consecutive weeks of these vigils with hopes of drawing attention from state leaders.

The next one is scheduled for Sunday, April 26.

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