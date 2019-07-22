Hundreds in Miami call for Rosselló’s resignation amid massive protests in Puerto Rico

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people came together in Miami to call for the resignation of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, as hundreds of thousands in San Juan continued to take part in massive protests.

Local demonstrators chanted and held up signs at the corner of Northwest Second Avenue and 38th Street, Monday evening.

The group expressed their support of those living in the U.S. territory, after Rosselló announced on Sunday that he would not step down.

“I think that it is working. The pressure is working. He is listening to the people,” said protester Ileana Gonzalez. “I mean, it’s inevitable.”

“Our people are super frustrated and disappointed,” said protester Adriana Adorno.

Monday’s protest in Miami comes one day after dozens of people held a solidarity protest at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami.

Earlier on Monday, aerial cameras captured hundreds of thousands of people marching on Las Américas Expressway in San Juan.

Rosselló is facing fierce criticism for a recently leaked online chat filled with misogynistic and homophobic language. The texts also mocked victims of Hurricane Maria.

The leak added to already growing anger in Puerto Rico about persistent corruption and mismanagement by the island’s two main political parties, a severe debt crisis, a sickly economy and a slow recovery from Maria.

“I am specifically here because I am fed up with the thieving government. I am fed up with corruption. I am fed up with lack of integrity,” said Maristella Gross, a protester in Puerto Rico.

Even though he said he won’t resign, Rosselló announced he also will not seek reelection.

Meanwhile, celebrities showed their support for the island. Entertainer Ricky Martin joined demonstrators in San Juan.

Protests in Puerto Rico entered their 11th day on Monday, and more are being called for later this week, both on the island and in South Florida.

“I think it’s working. At some point, he has to resign or be impeached,” said Gonzalez.

