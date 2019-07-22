Solidarity protest held in downtown Miami against Puerto Rico governor

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters gathered at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami to speak out against Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló after obscenity-laced online chats leaked to the public.

The group brought Puerto Rican flags, signs and megaphones on the eve of a planned massive protest on the island.

“Puerto Rico has woken up, and we’re not taking ‘No’ for an answer,” protester Mayda Diaz said.

Video from the protest near Bayfront Park showed protesters chanting remarks against Rosselló.

Protest at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami calling for resignation of Puerto Rican governor 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/mST8qc7vK6 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 21, 2019

“Ricky, resign!” the crowd chanted.

The demonstrators were upset about corruption that, they said, dates back long before the leaked chats.

On Sunday, the governor said he would not seek reelection in 2020 but also made it clear that he would not be resigning.

“It’s just getting worse everyday,” one protester said, “so things need to change, and it’s today. It’s not two years or four years from now.”

Just as they are on the island, many demonstrators have been protesting out on the streets of South Florida over the past week.

The common goal of the movement is clear: Rosselló’s removal from office.

“He has just basically completely ignored the will of the people,” said Diaz.

