(WSVN) - On Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee will decide if a South Florida congresswoman will be sanctioned.

Lawmakers are scheduled to make a disciplinary recommendation after Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., was criminally charged by the United States Department of Justice with stealing $5 million in COVID-19 disaster relief funds that she allegedly used for personal reasons, as well as to help finance her campaign.

The House panel later determined Cherfilus-McCormick committed 25 House ethics violations.

If the committee votes in favor of sanctioning her, the full House will vote on whether Cherfilus-McCormick should be expelled from Congress.

Cherfilus-McCormick, who represents a large swath of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, has denied any wrongdoing and is currently seeking re-election.

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