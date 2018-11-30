Gov. Rick Scott suspends Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSVN) – Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes has been suspended from office by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, just over a month before she was set to step down.

Scott issued an order Friday to immediately remove Snipes from office “for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty,” according to a news release.

“Every eligible voter in Florida deserves their vote to be counted and should have confidence in Florida’s elections process,” Scott said in a statement. “After a series of inexcusable actions, it’s clear that there needs to be an immediate change in Broward County and taxpayers should no longer be burdened by paying a salary for a Supervisor of Elections who has already announced resignation.”

Scott appointed businessman Peter Antonacci to serve as Supervisor of Elections for the remainder of the term. Antonacci currently serves as the President and CEO of Enterprise Florida, and previously served as Executive Director of the South Florida Water Management District and as General Counsel for the Governor.

Earlier this month, Snipes submitted her resignation to Scott effective Jan. 4, 2019.

Snipes has been Broward’s top elections official since 2003, when then-Gov. Jeb Bush appointed her. She faced heavy criticism for her handling of this year’s midterm elections, as well as the ensuing recount in close races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Voters will have a chance to elect a new Broward elections supervisor in 2020.

