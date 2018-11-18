Report: Broward Elections Supervisor Snipes submits resignation

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes has submitted her resignation, hours after finishing a manual recount of votes from Florida’s midterm elections, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting.

The newspaper is citing as its source an attorney who works as counsel at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office in Lauderhill.

In her resignation letter, the attorney said, Dr. Snipes expressed a desire to spend more time with family.

The exact date of her resignation, however, remains unclear.

Snipes had come under heavy scrutiny for what critics described as mismanagement of her duties in the wake of the Nov. 6 midterms.

The Alabama native had been appointed supervisor of elections in 2003 by former Gov. Jeb Bush, then elected to a full term in 2004. She was re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

