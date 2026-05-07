(CNN) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is no longer in the ICU but will remain in the hospital for “some time” as he recovers from pneumonia, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

“The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way,” spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement.

Goodman said earlier this week that Giuliani, 81, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The former mayor was previously diagnosed with restrictive airway disease following 9/11, Goodman said, a condition that can complicate a respiratory illness.

“The virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition,” Goodman said.

Giuliani told viewers Friday on his X show, “America’s Mayor Live,” that his “voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do.” He’s seen coughing a few times on the streamed program.

He also missed several April episodes of “The Rudy Giuliani Show” on LindellTV, though the most recent episode aired last Wednesday.

Giuliani, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney, has faced numerous legal and financial troubles following the 2020 presidential election.

He has pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges against him related to the election subversion scheme in Arizona. Prosecutors dropped a similar case against Giuliani and others in Georgia last year. The two former Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, also obtained a $148 million defamation judgment against him for false allegations he made about them after the 2020 election.

Giuliani was disbarred in both New York and Washington, DC, over his part in Trump’s election interference efforts in 2020.

Giuliani, who also spent four days in the hospital battling the coronavirus in 2020, continues to receive support from Trump, who last June appointed him to an advisory council inside the Department of Homeland Security.

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