MIAMI (WSVN) - One day before the Midterm elections, democratic candidates are criss-crossing South Florida vying for votes.

Lt. Governor candidate Carla Hernandez wrapped up an event in Miami on Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday morning.

“What we want everyone to know is that the women’s voice is necessary, and we need everyone to come out to your precincts and that ballot box tomorrow,” Hernandez said. “The stakes are high. We know that. Obviously women’s rights are on the ballot, and you know, women feel that it will never be OK for a woman to be treated as a second-class citizen.”

Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings also made South Florida stops over the weekend.

“I have sense enough to come and ask you for your vote,” Demings said.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy,” Crist said. “Everybody needs to get out and vote. It’s so critically important.”

As the clock winds down to Tuesday, Democrats are fighting for Floridians’ votes.

“You must get out, you vote,” Hernandez said. “Talk to your daughters, talk to you neighbors, talk to your mothers and your abuelitas. We need everyone to be out and voting.”

Crist and Demings will make a stop at an event in Wilton Manors Monday, which is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also made a South Florida stop where he made his own push for votes.

DeSantis was in Palm Beach County, Monday, asking Floridians to reject his opponent, Crist.

“Do you mind helping me sending a tired, worn out donkey out to pasture once and for all?” DeSantis said.

The governor made his case as to why he should be re-elected by touting his response to COVID-19 and his political wins during his time in office.

“We were attacked, we were maligned and they threw whatever arrows they could at me, but we stood strong for the cause of freedom in the state of Florida,” he said.

On Sunday, former president Donald Trump was also in South Florida with a push to vote red by endorsing his once political rival, Sen. Marco Rubio.

​”You have the chance to reelect an incredible champion of Florida workers and families, he really is. I got to know Marco so well, and we did, we admit it, we had a rough campaign together,” Trump said. “He was tough, smart.”

Rubio, who has been a U.S. senator representing Florida since 2011 and made a run for president in 2016, is campaigning to keep his seat.

“If these people stay in power, they will destroy the greatest country in the history of the world, and we will not allow it,” Rubio said.

At 7 p.m., a conservative event will be taking place in Hialeah Park where DeSantis will be a guest speaker.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.