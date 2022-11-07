WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio received a major endorsement during a rally held in West Miami-Dade with two days to go before the midterm elections, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke with supporters on the west coast of the state.

7News cameras captured former President Donald Trump as he introduced Rubio, R-Fla., to a spirited crowd at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition grounds on Sunday.

“You need Marco Rubio fighting for you in the U.S. Senate. He is fantastic. Marco, come on up,” said Trump.

Trump praised the longtime incumbent, who engaged in one of the most high-profile races in the state against his Democratic opponent, former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings.

“He’s an incredible guy. He’s a true conservative warrior who gets the job done. Marco Rubio gets the job done,” he said.

Rubio, 51, has been a U.S. senator representing Florida since 2011.

The senator conveyed what’s at stake in Tuesday’s elections, pointing his finger at the Democratic Party.

“If these people stay in power, they will destroy the greatest country in the history of the world, and we will not allow it,” he said.

Trump, whose endorsement record is currently undefeated, spoke to the massive and lively crowd for nearly two hours about a variety of topics, including inflation, immigration and, of course, Election Day.

“This Tuesday, you must go out and vote Republican in this giant red wave,” he said.

Meanwhile, DeSantis also spent the day on the campaign trail, as he hopes to secure votes to remain Florida’s governor.

The 44-year-old spoke to supporters in Sarasota, Lee and Hillsborough counties.

“Aren’t you glad to live in the free state of Florida?” he said.

As the crowd roared in approval, the governor posed another question: “Are you going to go on November 8th and ensure we keep it that way?”

The campaign isn’t over just yet. On Monday, Rubio is scheduled to be in Orlando and Jacksonville, and DeSantis will be in South Florida.

