CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bill to honor a former Coral Springs vice mayor who was killed at her home is making progress in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressmen Jared Moskowitz (D-Parkland) introduced a bill in April to rename a post office in Coral Springs after Nancy Metayer.

Moskowitz announced that the bill passed out of committee on Wednesday and is headed to a full House vote.

The full House vote has not been scheduled yet as Congress is set to begin their August recess,

Metayer was killed at her home, days before she was set to announce her intention to run for Congress. Her husband was arrested in connection to the crime and has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

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