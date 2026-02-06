WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extolled President Ronald Reagan’s legacy and strong stance against communism during a stop at Florida International University for the unveiling of a statue honoring the late commander in chief.

7News cameras captured the statue after it was unveiled near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Home at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus, Friday morning, on what would have been the 40th U.S. president’s 115th birthday.

Blue and red ribbons filled the air as the golden statue was unveiled.

Speakers at the unveiling called it a momentous occasion honoring the country’s 250th anniversary.

Addressing attendees, DeSantis said Reagan exemplified the pillars of freedom and liberty on which the U.S. stands.

“There was nobody, certainly at that time, who was stronger against communism than Ronald Reagan,” he said.

FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez, meanwhile, announced the university’s creation of what she called the Cuba Transition Task Force. She said it will be comprised of the university’s regional and wide-ranging experts dedicated to creating a free Cuba.

“This effort will bring together scholars — experts in governance, economics, medicine, public health, environment, architecture, infrastructure, technology — [working] towards freedom in Cuba and a democratic form of government,” said Nuñez. “We know this won’t be easy, but things that are worth fighting for never are.”

While there are several Reagan statues like the one at FIU all over the country, speakers at the event said the unveiling of one in Florida is particularly important.

