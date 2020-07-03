Zoo Miami closed until further notice

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami will be closed until further notice on the orders of Miami-Dade County.

The news was confirmed by Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill.

The closure comes after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an emergency order reimplementing a daily curfew and rolling back on the reopening of entertainment facilities.

That order was issued in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Zoo Miami originally reopened with restrictions on May 27 after being closed for several months due to the pandemic.

