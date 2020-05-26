Zoo Miami to reopen to members on May 27, general public on June 1

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is planning to reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo announced special dates from May 27 through May 31 for its members to visit before the general public.

Non-members can return starting June 1.

Zoo Miami will be limiting its capacity and following Miami-Dade’s “New Normal” guidelines.

For example, all tickets must be purchased online at zoomiami.org and social distancing rules apply.

Guests ages 2 and older must wear a face mask during their visit.

Several activities like animal feedings, rides, playgrounds will be closed “to minimize contact between guests and animals.”

