Woman taken into custody after fatal shooting in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman who allegedly shot and killed another woman in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police officers were dispatched to a 911 call where a woman claimed a dead woman was in her driveway.

Authorities responded to the home in the area of Northwest 16th Street and 100th Drive just before 6 a.m., Saturday.

The victim, later identified as 21-year-old Daniela Tabares Maya, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

Fifty-one-year-old Yvonne Serrano was identified as the initial 911 caller and, according to investigators, was behind the fatal shooting of Tabares Maya.

Serrano was taken into custody and is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree murder.

She is currently being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.