Woman accused of robbing man with cerebral palsy arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman who is accused of roughing up and robbing a man with cerebral palsy in Lauderhill.

The victim, 22-year-old Theodore Foreman, told 7News that he didn’t believe that someone would actually be arrested for the robbery. However, police said they received enough tips for them to find alleged robber 31-year-old Linda Williams.

Surveillance video on March 30 showed Foreman as he walked home from an ATM. Police said the woman seen in the video following Foreman is Williams. Foreman said he was later pushed down to the floor and robbed of his rent money.

The robbery happened along Northwest 19th Street in Lauderhill.

“I’m walking, I’m minding my business and I notice she was following me,” Foreman told 7News after the robbery. “I’m thinking to myself as I’m walking, ‘Why is she walking behind me?'”

Foreman said the woman caught on surveillance pushed him down and stole the $500 he had for rent.

“Out of all people, why did this happen to me?” Foreman said. “I don’t bother anyone. I go to work, I do what I need to do, I pay my bills on time as a normal human being. I just felt like that day was so wrong for me.”

Since that incident, police said they received enough tips to identify the woman as Williams. One tip led them to Williams Thursday afternoon.

“I’m really glad that they caught her. I hope she has enough time to sit and think about what she did,” Foreman said. “I’m always cautious, but after this, I’m watching my surroundings, making sure that no one is near me. I don’t walk anywhere anymore.”

Williams has a long arrest record, and Foreman now has a message for the accused robber.

“Was that really worth your freedom?” he asked. “Was $500 really worth your freedom? Did you get anything out of it?”

Williams has been charged with strong armed robbery and is being held on a $7,500 bond.

