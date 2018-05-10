Officials search for woman who robbed man with cerebral palsy in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman after she reportedly robbed a man with cerebral palsy in Lauderhill.

Twenty-two-year-old Theodore Foreman was walking home from an ATM when he was pushed down to the cement and robbed of his rent money on March 30.

“Anyone who pushes anyone down and steals from them deserves to be punished or regret their actions,” said Foreman.

Surveillance footage showed Foreman returning from the ATM with $500 in cash in his pocket. A woman is then seen walking behind him.

Police believe the woman had been following Foreman.

“I’m walking, I’m minding my business and I notice she was following me. I’m thinking to myself as I’m walking, ‘Why is she walking behind me?'” Foreman said.

Foreman said the woman then took his money and pushed him to the ground. The woman could be seen running away in the surveillance footage.

“She grabbed me and then I had the money in my pocket,” said Foreman. “So, when she was reaching down, I was reaching down, but she had already grabbed it and pushed me in the puddle of water that was there.”

A security guard was eventually able to catch up with the woman but she no longer had the cash. Police said she had given it to an unidentified man.

“Out of all people, why did this happen to me?” said Foreman. “I don’t bother anyone. I go to work, I do what I need to do, I pay my bills on time as a normal human being. I just felt like that day was so wrong for me.”

Foreman said he believes in karma and hopes justice will be served.

“I really think God has something in store for her. I don’t know what it is,” said Foreman.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

