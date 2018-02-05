Woman accused of killing 2-year-old son, stabbing boyfriend faces judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing her 2-year-old son and stabbing her boyfriend before trying to kill herself appeared in court, Monday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Nathaly Ramos stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer. She faces second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Ramos critically wounded her boyfriend, identified as Christopher Ikpe, at his Southwest Miami-Dade home, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said Ramos then went to her mother’s home, located at 28200 SW 124th Place, also in Southwest Miami-Dade, where her son Alphonse was living. Police said the suspect fatally stabbed the toddler, then tried to take her own life.

Paramedics rushed Ikpe to an area hospital in critical condition. He has since undergone surgery.

Police said Ramos’ ex-boyfriend, Jesse Gonzales, is Alphonse’s father.

Gonzales said he got the tragic news early Monday morning. “I used to walk around this neighborhood with him on my shoulders, just a happy little boy,” he said.

Gonzales also had harsh words for his former girlfriend. “I don’t know what Nathaly Ramos was going through at that time, but I have nothing to say to her at all,” he said. “I don’t ever want to see her again.”

Ramos was denied bond and remains behind bars.

The Florida Department of Children and Families said Ramos has a history with the child welfare system.

In a statement issued Monday, DCF Secretary Mike Carroll wrote, “We are horrified by this young boy’s death and are grieving with the community and all those who love him. DCF has an open investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and will coordinate with law enforcement in any way we can. DCF will also conduct a thorough quality assurance review of all interactions this family had with the child welfare system.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.