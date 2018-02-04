Mother fatally stabs 2-year-old son, stabs man, tries to kill self

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community was rocked by a sudden tragedy after, police said, a mother fatally stabbed her 2-year-old son, stabbed a man and tried to commit suicide in her Southwest Miami-Dade home, Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a 911 call about to a suicidal woman who had stabbed herself and her child along Southwest 124th Place, at around 6 a.m.

The caller said mother and child were being transported to Homestead Hospital by an unknown person.

Upon officers’ arrival at the hospital, the toddler was pronounced dead and his mother was listed in critical condition.

Further investigation uncovered that the woman had also stabbed a man.

Paramedics transported the male victim to Jackson South Community Hospital in unknown condition.

The relationship between the mother and the injured man is unknown at this time.

Area residents still in shock over the murder and attempted suicide told 7News they thought this was a loving family.

The investigation is ongoing.

