WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Florida Forest Service has announced that a brushfire that was burning in Weston is now 100% under control.

It broke out Thursday east of U.S. 27, near Mile Marker 32 in Weston.

As much as 240 acres burned, but no homes were damaged.

