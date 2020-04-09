Brush fire that sparked near Weston neighborhood 50% contained

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A brush fire that sparked near a residential neighborhood in Weston and has burned more than 140 acres is about 50% contained, officials said.

Units from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service and multiple agencies responded to the scene of the blaze east of U.S. 27, near mile markers 32 and 33, as well as the Savanna subsection, Thursday afternoon.

Update: 145 acres consumed. Fire 50% contained. Residents of the Savanna sub division are urged to remain indoors as smoke and airborne debris can cause respiratory issues. Thank you @FFS_Everglades @SunriseFRD @DavieFireRescue @SWR_Gov fire Rescue for your assistance. #Teamwork — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 9, 2020

Just after 6:30 p.m., officials said the fire had consumed about 145 acres.

Officials said the fire did not threaten any nearby structures but cautioned residents to stay indoors due to the smoke and debris.

