West Point posthumously admits Stoneman Douglas JROTC student Peter Wang

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - He dreamed of going to West Point after graduating from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. After dying a hero while saving fellow students, the military academy has decided to posthumously admit Peter Wang to its Class of 2025.

The 15-year-old was a JROTC cadet who died in his uniform, holding the door open to allow others to escape as accused gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire in the school’s freshman building last Wednesday.

A petition calling for a full honors military funeral called Wang a hero, saying his “selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area.”

West Point alumni Chad Maxey told the Sun-Sentinel that the academy will send a letter of admission and honorarium tokens to Wang’s family. He would have been a member of the 2025 class.

Wang’s funeral was held on Tuesday in Coral Springs.

One of USMA's priorities is to develop leaders of character who are committed to the values of Duty, Honor & Country. Peter Wang's actions on February 14 are an example of those principles & the academy honors his dream of being a West Point cadet with a 2025 letter of acceptance pic.twitter.com/fycvJBhte8 — US Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) February 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.