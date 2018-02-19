White House petition calls for full honors military burial for JROTC cadet killed in Stoneman Douglas shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A White House petition posted on Friday is calling for a full honor military burial for a JROTC cadet killed in the Stoneman Douglas High shooting.

Fifteen-year-old Peter Wang was among the 17 killed in Wednesday’s shooting. The petition states he “was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and thus allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety.”

“Wang was killed in the process. His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.”

In order to receive a response from the White House, 79,004 signatures are needed as of Monday morning. The deadline is March 18.

