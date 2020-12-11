Wells Fargo donates $50K to Feeding South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Food banks across the nation are bracing for a reduction in supplies, a well-known bank is stepping up to help one South Florida non-profit organization.

On Friday morning, Wells Fargo donated $50,000 to Feeding South Florida so they can continue to help struggling community members put food on the table for their families.

Long lines of vehicles waiting for a box of groceries to be put in their trunks have become an all too familiar sight during the pandemic and Feeding South Florida has been there to help out as much as possible.

That is why Wells Fargo wanted to give a generous donation to the organization, so they can continue to do what they do best.

“The needs of our community are many and partners like Feeding South Florida do amazing work,” said Hector Ponte with Wells Fargo.

The coronavirus pandemic has stretched Feeding South Florida to unprecedented levels and federal funding from the Cares Act is running out.

The organization is losing 8 million pounds of food a month.

That is why earlier this week, CEO of WSVN parent company Sunbeam Television Andy Ansin donated $100,000 to Feeding South Florida.

“We realize this is a critical time and a moment in which the funds would be necessary,” said Ansin.

“We’re so grateful for the Ansin Foundation’s gift. Their $100,000 inspired others to step up,” said Feeding South Florida Executive Vice President Sari Vatske.

The $150,000 donated will help provide one and a half million meals to South Florida families.

Wells Fargo now hopes their donation keeps the inspiration going.

“We want to encourage everyone to help Feeding South Florida, with everyone that’s got food insecurity this year,” said Ponte.

Feeding South Florida said it is the donations they receive that allow them to do what they do.

For more information on how to help or get involved with the organization, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.