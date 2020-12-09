Channel 7 CEO Andy Ansin presents $100K to Feeding South Florida on behalf of Ansin Foundation

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida received a large donation from the chief executive officer of Sunbeam Television, the company that owns 7News, just in time for the holidays.

Andy Ansin made the donation to the Pembroke Park food bank on behalf of the Ansin Foundation, Wednesday morning.

This holiday season Feeding South Florida is working to keep food on the table for those in need like it always does, but this year there is a higher demand.

“We’re seeing an 8.2 million pound decrease in food. That’s half of our food going away,” said Paco Velez with Feeding South Florida.

Velez said the holiday season compounded by the pandemic and a lack of federal assistance has the non-profit organization in a tough spot.

“We’re going to have to purchase a lot of food to fill that gap while our government comes together and puts together a package for families,” said Velez.

That is why the Ansin Foundation stepped in.

The organization donated $100,000 to Feeding South Florida, enough money to provide nearly a million meals.

“We realize this is a critical time and a moment in which the funds would really be necessary,” said Ansin.

“You know, to be able to make a donation like this from the Ansin Foundation to help children, help grandparents and help parents out in our community is exactly what we want to do,” said WSVN Co-President and General Manager Paul Magnes.

The Ansin Foundation wants to see the donation lead to more action in the community.

“We’re also hoping it’ll help motivate other organizations and individuals to give to Feeding South Florida and help them provide the food that’s so essential right now,” said Ansin.

Feeding South Florida needs all the help they can get at the moment.

For more information on how to help or get involved with the organization, click here.

