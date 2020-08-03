Week-long COVID-19 testing event for children kicks off in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Children are able to get tested for COVID-19 all week long in Miami.

The City of Miami, the Children’s Trust and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine partnered together to offer free COVID-19 testing to children.

Children of all ages can get tested at UM’s Pediatric Mobile Clinic located at Curtis Park, 1901 NW 24th Ave., starting Monday.

“So this fills the gap in terms of pediatrics, and we’re happy to do it,” said Miami Human Services Director Milton Vickers.

At many other testing sites, there are age restrictions and children are excluded.

“This is a population that has, sort of, not necessarily been overlooked, but it is a population where the numbers are increasing,” said Vickers.

The new testing site was made to target the community of Allapattah.

“That over the last couple of weeks have had a very large number, a very high number of COVID cases,” said Vickers.

The rise is said to be as a result of the family dynamic in Miami where multiple generations live under the same roof.

“Therefore, the possibility of a child who may be asymptomatic bringing an infection into the home is relatively high,” said Vickers.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

The last day of the event is Friday, Aug. 7.

Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 305-243-2059.

City leaders said there are discussions regarding opening similar sites depending on this week’s demand.

To find more COVID-19 testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.