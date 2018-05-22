Video released of robbers crashing truck into Hollywood T-Mobile

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from inside a Hollywood T-Mobile store captured some crooks ramming a truck into it before running in and grabbing thousands of dollars worth of products.

Hollywood Police released the footage Tuesday, which showed the back of a Ford F-250 reversing into the cellphone store along North 48th Avenue and Sheridan Street at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

After the two subjects broke the glass, they ran inside the store and grabbed about $5,000 worth of merchandise that was on display.

According to police, the duo got away with two Apple watches, an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, JBL speakers, a Samsung Note 8 and a Samsung Galaxy 9.

Another group in Miami-Dade County has done a similar type of burglary at a T-Mobile in the last few weeks.

Police said the two robberies may be connected.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.