HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the two people responsible for a destructive burglary at a cellphone store in Hollywood, early Sunday morning.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene of the break-in at the T-Mobile Store at the corner of North 46th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

According to investigators, a white pickup truck smashed through the front window. The perpetrators then took whatever they could before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

