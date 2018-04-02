Video of fatal shooting in Lauderhill Mall parking lot captures gunfire, chaos

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - New cellphone video captured the moment shots rang out in the parking lot of Lauderhill Mall, killing two men and leaving a third victim injured.

The sound of gunfire led to screams, then widespread panic, as people were seen running for cover outside of the shopping center located along State Road 7, Sunday, at around 10 p.m.

“I froze, but at the same time, I ran,” said witness Reginald Youngblood. “I was afraid that I might get shot by a stray bullet.”

Surveillance video captured people running away in terror. Cellphone video posted to social media shows the aftermath and police presence, as crime scene investigators collected evidence.

Youngblood said he was picking up his cousin near the mall when he saw an argument turn into a fight. Then he heard shots.

“I know there’s a body on the ground. I didn’t want to think death, but at the same time, the body didn’t move, so I kind of came to the conclusion that someone got shot and killed,” he said.

Police said 28-year-old Omarie Stephens and 32-year-old Lawrence Hall. were shot. Paramedics transported them to Broward General Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Detectives said the victims were part of a group that left a car show at around 10 p.m.

Police said a third person was injured. “About less than an hour later after those calls came out, another individual called in where he was suffering a gunshot to his leg,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago.

That person drove himself to Plantation General Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said they found shell casings from at least two different guns, but they are not sure how many people were involved in the shooting.

Police are hoping at least one witness will have a tip that leads to an arrest. “There were a lot of people here,” Santiago said. “Somebody saw something.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.