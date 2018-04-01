2 hospitalized after shooting in Lauderhill Mall parking lot

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a parking lot at Lauderhill Mall, Sunday night.

Lauderhill Police responded to the parking lot area at the shopping center, located along State Road 7 p.m.

Paramedics transported both victims to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Crime scene investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

