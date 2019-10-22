Video captures fight between teacher, student inside Homestead Middle School

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video from a classroom inside Homestead Middle School captured a fight between a substitute teacher and a student.

The mother of the 14-year-old student involved in the fight spoke to 7News on condition of anonymity, Tuesday.

“Why he supposed to touch my son like that? I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

The mother said her son was violently taken to the floor in the middle of class after he requested to leave the room to meet her in the office on Oct. 7.

“He was like, ‘No, no, mom. I didn’t do nothing wrong,'” she said.

The student told his mother the scuffle began with a heated exchange in front of the class.

“He’s like, ‘I need to go to the office,'” she said. “He’s like, ‘You’re not going nowhere,’ and then he grabbed him, and this happened.”

The mother said her son was put in a head lock, which left him with swollen eyes and marks on his neck.

“He turned him by his back down,” she explained.

The 14-year-old returned to school a couple of days after the scuffle, and the substitute is off the job for now.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement that read in part, “We are conducting a thorough review of this incident. The temporary instructor will not be placed at any school pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The mother said her son is shy and has no history of anger issues, but she believes the substitute might have some and wants him off the job for good.

“I would not like him to be teaching or be a teacher when he has issues,” she said. “He could do worse to someone else.”

The substitute teacher has been working for Miami-Dade County since February 2018 and has no history with the district of being disciplined.

