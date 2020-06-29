Victim speaks out after Miami Gardens officer faces charges for her arrest

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The woman who is at the center of a rough arrest that resulted in a former Miami Gardens officer being charged is now speaking out and sharing her side of the story.

The arrest was caught on camera back in January, but on Monday morning, 32-year-old Safiya Satchell held a media conference to talk about what happened.

“I was just humiliated, embarrassed, I was scared for my life,” Satchell said. “I come from a family of law enforcement so I was just like, confused as to why it was happening to me.”

Cellphone video captured the alleged officer, 30-year-old Jordy Martel, pressing his knee into Satchell’s neck while working an off-duty security job at Tootsie’s, located at 150 NW 183rd St., Jan. 14.

Officials said Satchell’s arrest took place following a confrontation with Tootsie’s staff.

Body camera video shows Satchell, who was pregnant at the time, being pulled from the vehicle, held on the ground with a knee to her neck. While she is being restrained, the footage shows her being shocked with a Taser twice.

Last week, Martel was charged with four counts of battery related to the incident in the video. The week prior he was fired from the Miami Gardens Police Department along with another officer following a different rough takedown that was caught on camera at a RaceTrac gas station in March.

All the charges against Satchell have since been dropped.

“I’ve never like experienced or thought that could happen to me,” said Satchell. “I was relieved that they were able to file charges against him and he was fired.”

