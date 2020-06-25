Former Miami Gardens Police officer charged after pressing knee on woman’s neck during January arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - After being fired last week, a former Miami Gardens Police officer is facing multiple charges after accusations of misconduct regarding an arrest where he was caught on video pressing his knee against a woman’s neck.

It was after a rough take down that was caught on camera at a RaceTrac gas station in March that former officer Jordy Martel along with a second officer were fired.

But it was an earlier incident at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami Gardens that led Martel to surrender to police on Thursday.

News of the surrender was originally reported by The Miami Herald.

Martel, 30, was accused of pressing his knee into 32-year-old Safiya Satchell’s neck while working an off-duty security job at Tootsie’s, located at 150 NW 183rd St., back in January.

At a news conference held Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Martel is being charged with four counts of battery and two counts of official misconduct.

“Martel allegedly used excessive force by putting his knee on Ms. Satchell’s neck,” she said.

Cellphone and body camera video of the incident were shown during the conference.

“We believe the video reflects that Martel was allegedly the aggressor when he went into Satchell’s car without any evidence that Satchell committed a crime,” said Fernandez Rundle.

The video shows Satchell being pulled from the vehicle, held on the ground with a knee to her neck. While she is being restrained, the footage shows her being shocked with a Taser twice.

“Why’d you lean on her neck, though? That’s weird as [expletive],” a woman is heard saying in the cellphone video.

According to the officer’s arrest report, Satchell was resisting, but Fernandez Rundle said his report and what’s in the video don’t match up.

“As a result of Martel’s action, Ms. Satchell suffered abrasions to her stomach from the Taser, bruises and abrasions to the arms and bruises to her legs,” said Fernandez Rundle. “By filing these charges today … we are stating that these actions are just plain wrong.”

Jonathan Jordan, Satchell’s attorney, released a statement that read in part, “The days of shuffling aside these videos of police misconduct are soon behind us as a community and a nation. We are pleased to see swift action taken by the authorities against this former officer.”

Both Martel along with the second officer fired for the incident in March are under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt called the officers’ behavior “egregious.”

All charges against Satchell were dropped, however.

