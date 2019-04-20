Toddler who fell from car in Miami released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A toddler has been released from the hospital after falling out of a moving vehicle in Miami while still on a car seat.

Witnesses said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being found in the middle of the street near Northwest 15th Avenue and 37th Street, Friday night.

According to City of Miami Police, the child’s father was driving the car, and they believe the victim was not properly strapped into the car seat, and the car door wasn’t closed correctly at the time.

Police arrested the father for driving with a suspended license. Their names were not released.

