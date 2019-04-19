Toddler in car seat falls from car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a toddler to the hospital after he fell out of a moving vehicle in Miami while still on his car seat.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 37th Street, at around 8:30 p.m., Friday.

According to detectives, the car seat the child was in was not buckled in correctly and the car door was not closed correctly.

When the vehicle turned, the car seat with the child fell out onto the street, police said.

Fire rescue crews transported the child to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

It remains unknown whether or not any charges will be filed.

