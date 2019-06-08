Thunderstorms lead to flooding, power outages across South Florida

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall and led to flooded roadways across South Florida, leaving thousands of people without power.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple street flood advisories, including one for East Central Miami-Dade County until 6:45 p.m. Areas affected include Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest and Cutler Bay.

Fortunately, some of that rain has begun to let up in those areas, Saturday evening.

Stormy & wet conditions. Use caution where necessary. pic.twitter.com/CshX0yzzZB — 7 Weather (@7Weather) June 8, 2019

However, moderate bursts of rain are still affecting parts of Eastern Broward County.

In Davie, 7News cameras captured drivers struggling to get through the flooded intersection of Nova Drive and College Avenue. Two cars that became stuck in the floodwaters were pushed to a nearby gas station.

Police advised drivers to observe caution and turn around if possible when encountering flooded streets.

As of 5:45 p.m., Florida Power and Light reported 2,353 customers in Miami-Dade and 1,666 customers in Broward without power.

Able to "break the heat" over most spots due to rain. pic.twitter.com/xR0JKQB7Fw — 7 Weather (@7Weather) June 8, 2019

Rain totals after midnight include 2.28 inches in Miami and 2.67 inches in West Kendall.

Meteorologists said they expect the rainy weather to linger throughout the rest of the weekend.

